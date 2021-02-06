Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 4.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned about 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $42,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $176.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

