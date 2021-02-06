Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $11.57 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,531,000 after purchasing an additional 552,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.09 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

