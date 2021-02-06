Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $48.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 5.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW opened at $175.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.