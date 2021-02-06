Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,375 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

