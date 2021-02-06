Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,384 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. 3M comprises 3.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in 3M by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.01 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.31 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.