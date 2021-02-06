Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,549 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $408.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

