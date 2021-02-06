Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 19,618 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 216,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 97,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.