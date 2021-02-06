Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,992 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 4.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.