Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 677 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

