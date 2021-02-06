Deluxe Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

