Dent (DENT) Reaches Market Cap of $40.59 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $40.59 million and $3.60 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005762 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

