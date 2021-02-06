DerivaDAO Price Reaches $9.61 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $250.80 million and $824,480.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $9.61 or 0.00024371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00184892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00063274 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00049263 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

