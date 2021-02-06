DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in DermTech in the third quarter worth about $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DermTech by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,279. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $55.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

