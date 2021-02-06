Dero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241,547.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $241,547.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,515.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.87 or 0.04158570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00397018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01175544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00466659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00382886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00240869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,354,526 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.