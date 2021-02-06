Desjardins Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Hold

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

