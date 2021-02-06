Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches Market Cap of $143,479.26

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

