Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

