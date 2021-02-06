Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.06 ($23.60).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.90 ($29.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE traded down €0.23 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching €15.07 ($17.72). The stock had a trading volume of 11,569,069 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.