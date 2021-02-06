Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Up 0.3%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.33 ($18.03) and last traded at €15.30 ($17.99). Approximately 7,186,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.26 ($17.95).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.