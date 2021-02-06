Dev Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.62 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00016626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $512,644.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002212 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

