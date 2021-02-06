DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0018

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. DeVault has a market cap of $656,848.73 and approximately $1,918.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007760 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 391,131,792 coins and its circulating supply is 369,391,679 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

