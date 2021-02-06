Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $6.60. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 34,310 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXT. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$428.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23.

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

