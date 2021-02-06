DEXTools (DEXT) Price Up 122.3% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 122.3% against the US dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00181711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00062564 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00076145 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00223069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044566 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

