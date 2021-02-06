dForce USDx (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,754.00

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $2,754.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.67 or 0.01154025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00468510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00039772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002890 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

