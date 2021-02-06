dHedge DAO (DHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.13 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00008084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.01173113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.66 or 0.06444842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

