dHedge DAO Price Reaches $3.41 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $3.61 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00008494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.01116737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.60 or 0.06530484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars.

