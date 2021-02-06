Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,767.67

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,767.67 and traded as high as $3,013.50. Diageo plc (DGE.L) shares last traded at $3,002.50, with a volume of 3,382,599 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £70.25 billion and a PE ratio of 62.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,938.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,767.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

