Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $162.82 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.81. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.