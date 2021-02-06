Diamond (DMD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18,265.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $18,265.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001130 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2,402.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00111021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,569,787 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

