Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.83. Digirad shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 142,400 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $30,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,354.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digirad in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Digirad in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Digirad in the second quarter worth $139,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

