Digital Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $832,395.41 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $832,395.41 and approximately $626,335.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $61.52 or 0.00152625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00182495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00227518 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00071443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043023 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.