Digital Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $838,176.49 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $838,176.49 and $529,279.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $61.95 or 0.00157084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00184892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00063274 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

