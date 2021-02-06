Digital Insurance Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $251.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 139.1% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $607,807.06 and $251.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00386055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

