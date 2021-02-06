Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Up 41.3% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $630,263.35 and approximately $378.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00388701 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

