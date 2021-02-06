DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $463,876.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00303573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003210 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $839.92 or 0.02107284 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

