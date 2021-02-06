DigitalNote 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,141.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $45,141.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00382660 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,028,182,984 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,147,277 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

