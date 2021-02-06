Digitex City Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.01168939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.89 or 0.06403909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00052992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.