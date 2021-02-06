Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.38 or 0.01196957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.98 or 0.06372124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014623 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.