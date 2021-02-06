Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

