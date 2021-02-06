Divi (DIVI) Price Tops $0.0382 on Exchanges

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $81.65 million and $369,822.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Divi has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00252264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.39 or 0.02281819 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,136,690,218 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Divi

