DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.13 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, DMarket has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $15.13 million and $3.99 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01168663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.59 or 0.06122903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

