DMarket (DMT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $2.42 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.