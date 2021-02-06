DMScript Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $403,995.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $403,995.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00185555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064124 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00227073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048075 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

DMScript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

