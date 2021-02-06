Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of DCBO opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16. Docebo has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $26,961,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.