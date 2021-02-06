Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $154.94 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.