DODO Hits Market Capitalization of $55.45 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One DODO token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00004096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $55.45 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00076307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00227923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048595 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,470,192 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

Buying and Selling DODO

DODO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

