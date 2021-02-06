Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 123.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $6.86 billion and $6.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00392660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,261,821,916 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.