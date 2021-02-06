Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

DG opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

