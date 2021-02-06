Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $377.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.59 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

