Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $13.12. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 70,255 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

